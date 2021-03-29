Camel Dairy Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Camel Dairy’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Camelicious (United Arab Emirates),Al Ain Dairy (United Arab Emirates),Desert Farms (United States),Camel Milk Victoria (Australia),Wangyuan Camel Milk (China),VITAL camel milk (United States),Tiviski Dairy (Mauritania),Camel Dairy Farm Smits (Netherlands)

Camel milk contains more iron and vitamin C compared to cow’s milk and it is lower in cholesterol, fat and higher quantity in proteins. Key companies of camel dairy products are diversifying the range and flavours of products that can be made from camels Milk. Popular products include fresh milk, flavoured milk, laban, cheese, ice-cream, milk powder, infant formulae, etc.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Raw Camel Milk, Pasteurized Camel Milk, Camel Milk Kefir, Camel milk powder, Ice Cream, Cheese, Drinking Yogurt, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Stores), Packaging Type (Cartons, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Number of Health Conscious Population

Market Growth Drivers:

The Growth in Number of Health Conscious Population in Developed Economies

Camel Dairy Products Gaining Popularity Globally

Restraints:

Higher Cost in Compared to Cow and Buffalo Milk

Opportunities:

The Growth in the Demand of Camel Dairy Products in Emerging Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

