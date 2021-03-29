Blood Cancer Drug Market Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026 || Top Players – Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global blood cancer drug market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cases of hematology-oncology disorders and progressively focusing on innovation of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blood cancer drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, UCB SA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. and many others..

Global Blood Cancer Drug market research analysis document intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all the market aspects of Healthcare industry. Not to mention, to do well and get success in this competitive market place, such business research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With a full devotion and commitment, Blood Cancer Drug market research document has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently by businesses.

Blood cancer is life threatening oncology disorder in which cancer start growing in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. These tumors prevent the blood from functioning. The patients with blood cancer experience abdominal pain, bone pain, weight loss, dark spots, excessive or easy bruising and weakness.

According to the statistic published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that over 8,110 cases are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in teenagers aged 15 to 19 years. Growing incidence of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Key Developments in the Blood Cancer Drug Market :

In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they have received approval from FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) which is an oral selective B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the approval of Venclexta expanded the company’s portfolio in therapeutic area of oncology

In March 2018, Novartis AG received the FDA expanded label approval of Tasigna (nilotinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in pediatric patients of age one year or older. This approval broaden the clinical indication of Tasigna

Blood Cancer Drug Market Restraints

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition

Effective treatment is either unavailable or costly

Inadequate knowledge of blood cancer in developing countries

Global Blood Cancer Drug Market is Segmented By Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma), Blood Cancer Drug Market By Therapy Type Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy), Blood Cancer Drug Market By Treatment Type (Medication, Blood Transfusion, Surgery), Blood Cancer Drug Market By Mechanism Of Action Type (Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Proteasome Inhibitor, B-Cell Lymphoma-2 Protein Inhibitor, Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 Inhibitor, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor, Anti-CD20 Antibody, Others) , Route Of Administration, Oral, Injectable),Blood Cancer Drug Market By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Blood Cancer Drug Market By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Products of the Report :-

Historical and current Blood Cancer Drug market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Blood Cancer Drug market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Blood Cancer Drug market on the basis of type, function and application. Organization profiling of key players which incorporates business activities, item and administrations, geographic nearness, late advancements and key money related examination.

