Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Antiglaucoma Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global antiglaucoma drugs market was valued at about $15.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.57 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2022.

The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye. The market comprises of segments such as alpha agonists, beta blockers, prostaglandins, combined medication and other. The market does not include the sale of biologics used for the treatment of glaucoma.

Major players in the antiglaucoma drug market are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson.

The antiglaucoma drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for antiglaucoma drugs and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders. For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health. In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the market for anti-glaucoma drugs.

Anti-glaucoma drugs are facing the risk of patent expiration in the USA and Europe. For instance, travaprost and bimatoprost, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma, will lose its patent in 2021. This will result in the launch of generic form of the drugs that are priced lower than branded drugs thereby reducing the overall market growth.

