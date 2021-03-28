Global Tea Tree Oil Market 2019 – 2024 | Key Players Analysis Like Main Camp, G.R. Davis, NATTO, Jenbrook and Others

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil is an essential oil with a fresh camphoraceous odor and a color that ranges from pale yellow to nearly colorless and clear. It is taken from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia, which is native to Southeast Queensland and the Northeast coast of New South Wales, Australia.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822572

Scope of the Report:

The Tea Tree Oil is extracted from Melaleuca Ahemifolia, this plant is native to Australia, and is only suitable for planting in subtropical climates. Australia is the main production base of Tea Tree Oil, with over 80% share in global. Global key manufacturers: Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, NATTO, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, Nandu Biology, Bestdo Technology, Thursday Plantation and SOiL and so on.

The sales volume of Tea Tree Oil was 692 metric tons in 2017, of which 81.51% is produced in Australia.

North America and Europe are the major consumption markets, with global Market Share of 48% and 22% in 2017. Asia is a potential market; the Market Share is gradually increased year by year.

Tea Tree Oil mainly sales in pure oil form, Some companies make TTO as medicinal pharmaceutical or premium grade, this is usually based on these oils containing a slightly higher percentage of terpinen-4-ol,however, there is no scientific evidence that these oils are more antimicrobial active than regular TTO.

As the downstream healthcare industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Tea Tree Oil will become more and more apparent over time, and when the market outbreak its potential, Tea Tree Oil industry will enter a new era.

Tea tree oil is also produced in several other countries including China, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand. All of this TTO is produced from Melaleuca alternifolia, an Australian native tree that originated in the coastal regions of Southern Queensland and Northern NSW. No one can accurately state how much TTO is produced in these other countries.

The worldwide market for Tea Tree Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 43 million US$ in 2024, from 31 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tea Tree Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Main Camp

G.R. Davis

Maria River Plantation

Cassegrain Kalara

NATTO

Jenbrook

LvHuan Technology

Coromandel Mountains

Fuyang Biotechnology

Oribi Oils

Nandu Biology

Bestdo Technology

Thursday Plantation

SOiL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Pharmaceutical Grade Oil, Premium Grade Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Medicine, Skincare Products, Other Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tea Tree Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tea Tree Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tea Tree Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tea Tree Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tea Tree Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Tea Tree Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tea Tree Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald