Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market 2019 – 2024

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822575

Scope of the Report:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc. In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount. During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT.

The worldwide market for Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 1060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lonza

Occidental Chemical

Olin

Solvay Chem

FMC

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Axiall

Haviland Pool

Robelle

Natural Chemistry

Clorox Pool & Spa

Zodiac

SunGuard

Lo-Chlor

HY-CLOR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Sodium Hypochlorite, Trichlor, Cal Hypo, Dichlor, Liquid Chlorine, Algaecides, Balancers, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Residential Pool, Commercial Pool

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald