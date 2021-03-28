Global Superconductor Market 2019 – 2024

Superconductor is a material that can conduct electricity or transport electrons from one atom to another with no resistance. This means no heat, sound or any other form of energy would be released from the material when it has reached “critical temperature” (Tc), or the temperature at which the material becomes superconductive. However, most materials must be in an extremely low energy state (very cold) in order to become superconductive.

Superconductor production has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world superconductor industry. The main market players are Luvata, Oxford, Bruker, AMSC, SuperPower and JASTEC. The production of superconductor will increase to 393704 Km in 2016 from 258537 Km in 2011 with an average growth rate of about 8.80%. Global superconductor capacity utilization rate remained at around 66.44% in 2015. In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 8.50% average growth rate. Europe and USA are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Superconductor has two types, which include low temperature superconductor and high temperature superconductor. And each type has application industries relatively. With the energy conservation advantage of superconductor, the downstream application industries will need more superconductor products. So, superconductor has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high temperature superconductor through researching advanced materials and technology. The major raw materials for superconductor are titanium metal, bismuth metal, yttrium metal, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of superconductor, and then impact the price of Superconductor.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Superconductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Superconductor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

