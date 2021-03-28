Global Super Absorbent Pet Pad Market 2019 – 2024

Super Absorbent Pet Pad also known as dog pads, puppy training pads, pee pee pads, potty pads, or wee wee pads, these are one of the most effective house training and pet hygiene products in the pet care industry. Puppy Pads are constructed with a super absorbent core and plastic film bottom to absorb the messes of dogs, puppies, and beyond.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest market with about 38% revenue share in 2017, followed by Europe which is 24%. More than 452 million pet pads was sale in North America market. The key players are Tianjin Yiyihygiene, Hartz (Unicharm), Jiangsu Zhongheng, DoggyMan, Richell, IRIS USA, U-PLAY, JiangXi SenCen, WizSmart (Petix), Four Paws (Central), Simple Solution (Bramton), Paw Inspired, Mednet Direct and so on.

The global Super Absorbent Pet Pad market is extremely competitive, where several vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors in the market are extending their businesses to emerging markets such as Central and South America, and APAC. The intense competition prevailing in the market will lead to consolidation among market vendors in the coming years. The growing demand for pet food that is grain-free, organic, natural, and with low-glycemic content are gaining popularity among pet owners, which has pushed the manufacturers to formulate new products to meet consumer requirements.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Super Absorbent Pet Pad is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Super Absorbent Pet Pad in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tianjin Yiyihygiene

Hartz (Unicharm)

Jiangsu Zhongheng

DoggyMan

Richell

IRIS USA

U-PLAY

JiangXi SenCen

WizSmart (Petix)

Four Paws (Central)

Simple Solution (Bramton)

Paw Inspired

Mednet Direct

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Small,Medium, Large, X-Large, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Dogs, Cats

