Global Airlaid Paper Market 2019 – 2024

Airlaid paper is a textile-like material categorized as a nonwoven fabric made from fluff pulp. Compared with normal wet-laid paper and tissue, air-laid paper is very bulky, porous and soft. It has good water absorption properties and is much stronger compared with normal tissue.

Scope of the Report:

Among those applications, demand from feminine hygiene accounts for the largest share. In 2017, the filed consumed 38.99% airlaid paper.

The global production of the airlaid paper increased from 434.2 K MT in 2013 to 459.8 K MT in 2017, backed with the increasing demand of downstream industry. Key players in the industry include Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific and so on. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the major consumers. The total three regions accounted for more than 93% consumption market share in 2017.

Accroding to its bonding method, airlaid paper can be mainly divided into three types, latex- bonding, thermal-bonding, and multi-bonding. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used in various fields.

With rapid development of downstream industry, such as diapers, consumer wipes, adult incontinence etc., insiders think the airlaid paper market will experience good growth in the coming years. Glatfelter and Duni have planned to release more capacities in the last year.

The worldwide market for Airlaid Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Airlaid Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper, Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper, Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Feminine Hygiene, Consumer Wipes, Adult Incontinence, Industrial Wipes, Tabletop, Food Pads, Other

