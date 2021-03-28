China’s Beer Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

Driven by improving living standards of people and a fast-growing macro-economy, China has remained the largest beer-consuming country worldwide for the 12th consecutive year since 2003, and the largest beer-producing nation globally in the past years. This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in China’s beer production industry and consumption market. The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge.

The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, dependence on imports, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease). The research scope concentrates on mainland China’s beer market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and predictions have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next five years (2014-2019).

All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with Risk Index Number ( RIN) and Risk Intensity Level ( RIL).

These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations and controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and novel strategies to help overcome the risks and obstacles in China’s beer industry.

The China’s Beer Industry study consists of various segments on the basis of which the China’s Beer Industry is analyzed. The individual China’s Beer Industry growth, share and size for each segment and their sub-segments is offered in the report.

It delivers the historical data of the China’s Beer Industry along with the current and future forecasts of each segment. The leading China’s Beer Industry players in the China’s Beer Industry are discussed in detail along with their business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, sales, profits and overall revenue generated along with the competitive scenario of the China’s Beer Industry. It also includes company profiling of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis among other such factors.

Key Players:

China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd.

Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev China

Beijing Yanjing Beer Company Limited

Carlsberg China

Table of Contents :

CHAPTER I. INTRODUCTION

I-1. Report Scope

I-2. Evaluation Methodology

I-3. Executive Summary

CHAPTER II. INTERNAL RISK

II-1. Overview of Internal Risk

II-2. Industry Growth Stage

II-3. Industry Competition Pressure

II-4. Market Entry Barriers

II-5. Industry Volatility

II-6. Technology Challenge

CHAPTER III. EXTERNAL RISK

III-1. Overview of External Risk

III-2. Profit Decline

III-3. Regulation Force

III-4. Dependence on Imports

Source : China’s Beer Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald