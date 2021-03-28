Biochips Market Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026 || Top Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC

Global biochips market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.83 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological developments and advancement of biochips in the industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biochips market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., FluidigmPerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences, Now Elim Biopharm, Inc.., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Agendia , Illumina, Inc..and others

Global Biochips market research analysis document intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all the market aspects of Healthcare industry. Not to mention, to do well and get success in this competitive market place, such business research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With a full devotion and commitment, Biochips market research document has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently by businesses.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Qurin Diagnostics B.V. and Lionix International B.V. announced their acquisition of Surfix B.V., this combination will strengthen the company and enable in bringing technology to the global biomedical market. Currently company is working together closely on early cancer detection and have realized a sensitive biochip. This acquisition will benefit Qurin and Lionix in technology advancement, strengthening their position and enabling better service. Such merger and acquisition in the field of biochips will lead to its market expansion in the forecasting future.



In April 2018, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. announced its acquisition of Veredus Laboratories Pte. Ltd. The aim will be to introduce and expand the diagnostic reagent and analyzer products of the company, also knowledge and experience of Veredus Laboratories will be utilized to construct such a system. This acquisition will benefit Sekisui chemicals in expanding globally, delivering efficient services and expanding its product portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Biochips Market

By Product Type

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chips

Other Arrays

By Application

Drug discovery and development

Disease diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture

Other applications

By Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By End user

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Rapid growing application of biochips will drive the market growth

Technological advancements and new product launches in the market.

Rising demand of biochips in developing countries is expected to increase the market share.

Increasing adoption of personalized medicines by households will also propel the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global biochips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biochips market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Products of the Report :-

Historical and current Biochips market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Biochips market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Biochips market on the basis of type, function and application. Organization profiling of key players which incorporates business activities, item and administrations, geographic nearness, late advancements and key money related examination.

