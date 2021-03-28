Atomic Spectroscopy Market Growth Forecast 2020 – 2026 || Top Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global atomic spectroscopy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.70 % in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increase in research and development initiative and atomic spectroscopy role played in drug safety process and medical research in the industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global atomic spectroscopy market are Merck KGaA, Avantor, Inc., SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd , , Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Company, Aurora Biomed Inc., JEOL Ltd., Rigaku Corporation., Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and others.

Global Atomic Spectroscopy market research analysis document intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all the market aspects of Healthcare industry. Not to mention, to do well and get success in this competitive market place, such business research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With a full devotion and commitment, Atomic Spectroscopy market research document has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently by businesses.

Atomic spectroscopy refers to the process in which light interact with gaseous atoms, whereby conversation of gaseous atom takes place. Three major elements of atomic spectroscopy are atomic emission, atomic absorption, and atomic florescence. They are one of the most commonly sold and used analytical devices, also drug discovery and development, metabolomics, and diagnostics are some of the applications using atomic spectroscopy.

Segmentation: Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market

Atomic Spectroscopy Market : By Type

Instruments

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer

Others

Atomic Spectroscopy Market :By Application

Food and Beverage Testing

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Geological Sciences

Petrochemical

Academics

Others

Atomic Spectroscopy Market : By Technology

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)

Elemental Analyzers

Others

Atomic Spectroscopy Market : By End Users

Laboratories

Universities

Manufacturing Facilities

Government Agencies

Atomic Spectroscopy Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail

Atomic Spectroscopy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Atomic Spectroscopy Market:

In May 2018, PerkinElmer has announced its acquisition with Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd, which is one of the leading manufacturers of analytical instruments. This acquisition will benefit PerkinElmer in expanding into china industry, add on its product portfolio, serving its customer efficiently, strengthening in local market, delivering high quality results and improve upon technology advancement. Such merger and acquisition enable the expansion of atomic spectroscopy market in the forecasting future.

In June 2014, Spectri announced that they have acquired Corporate Scientific Claisse Inc, combining two specialists in fusion and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis. This acquisition will enable their integration into PANalytical, both specialists fusion, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis and will enable significant value for our XRF customers. Such combination lead to market expansion in the nearby future.

Products of the Report :- Historical and current Atomic Spectroscopy market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Atomic Spectroscopy market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Atomic Spectroscopy market on the basis of type, function and application. Organization profiling of key players which incorporates business activities, item and administrations, geographic nearness, late advancements and key money related examination.



Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald