Professional Liability Insurance Market Growth And Key Players Insights: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings



Global Professional Liability Insurance Market is valued approximately USD 39.52 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.92% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Leading Players of Professional Liability Insurance Market:



Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Key Market Segmentation of Professional Liability Insurance:

By Type:

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

By Application:

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

The Professional Liability Insurance Market study incorporate an in-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

