Global Sports Bras Market 2019 – 2024

Sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822569

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Sports Bras includes light support type, medium support type, and high support type. And the proportion of medium support type in 2017 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Sports Bras is widely sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels. The most proportion of Sports Bras is sold through specialty stores, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Sports Bras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 6300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sports Bras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

HanesBrands

Lululemon Athletica

Brooks Sports

Under Armour

Lorna Jane

Decathlon

Puma

Gap

Wacoal

L Brands

Anta

Columbia Sportswear

Fast Retailing

Anita

Asics

VF

Triumph

New Balance

Cosmo Lady

Aimer

Lining

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Light Support, Medium Support, High Support

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Specialty Stores, Supermarket, E-commerce, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sports Bras product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports Bras, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Bras in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sports Bras competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sports Bras breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sports Bras market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sports Bras sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald