Global Residential Elevators Market 2019 – 2024

Residential elevators are a type of elevators installed in residential. Residential Elevators include platform lifts, Cabin lifts and wheelchair lifts.

Scope of the Report:

As the arrival of population aging, residential elevators are more and more popular. Residential elevator is very helpful for the access solution of the disabled. It looks promising that the global revenue market of residential elevators is about 15.86 billion USD in 2023.

Europe is the largest and the most mature market, as there are many famous elevator manufacturers engaged in the home lift and platform lift market. Some manufacturer also export residential elevators to other countries like China thorough these cooperative partners such as design and installation companies.

China is the fast growing market as the fast development of its real estate industry in the last several years. Though the growth speed is slowing since 2016, the residential elevator market is still enjoying a fast growth rate as the desire for better experience.

The worldwide market for Residential Elevators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 17500 million US$ in 2024, from 13900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Residential Elevators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ThyssenKrupp

Otis

Mitsubishi

Hitachi

Cibes

Aritco

Stannah

Fujitec

RAM Manufacturing

Orona

Kone

Inclinator

Yungtay Engineering

Terry Lifts

Barduva

Yuncheng

Kleeman

Dongnan

Sigma

Canny Elevator

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Platform Lifts, Cabin Lifts, Other Lifts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Private Home, Public Space

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Elevators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Residential Elevators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Elevators in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Residential Elevators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Residential Elevators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Residential Elevators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Residential Elevators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

