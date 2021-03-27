Global PC Power Supply Market 2019 – 2024

Power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.

The largest market is in Asia-Pacific. The market reached a production volume of approximately 70829 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 70.68%, and the secondary market is North America, it reached a production volume of 12604 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 12.58%.

At present, in Greater China the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

The worldwide market for PC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million US$ in 2024, from 3680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delta

Lite-On

Chicony

CWT

Acbel

Great Wall

FSP

Huntkey

Antec

GIGABYTE

SeaSonic

Thermaltake

Corsair

CoolerMaster

In Win

GOLDEN FIELD

VisionTek

EVGA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Below 500 Watts, 500W ~750 Watts, Above 750 Watts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Consumer PC, Business PC, Industrial PC

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PC Power Supply product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PC Power Supply, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PC Power Supply in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PC Power Supply competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PC Power Supply breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PC Power Supply market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PC Power Supply sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

