Global Laboratory Mills Market 2019 – 2024

A mill is a device that breaks solid materials into smaller pieces by grinding, crushing, or cutting. Such comminution is an important unit operation in many processes. There are many different types of mills and many types of materials processed in them. Historically mills were powered by hand (e.g., via a hand crank), working animal (e.g., horse mill), wind (windmill) or water (watermill). Today they are usually powered by electricity.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for laboratory mills in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced laboratory mills. Increasing of downstream fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on potential industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of laboratory mills in China will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the laboratory mills industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of laboratory mills is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like NETZSCH, RETSCH, Foss Analytical and IKA, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their laboratory mills and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 26.92% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global laboratory mills industry because of their market share and technology status of laboratory mills.

The consumption volume of laboratory mills is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of laboratory mills industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of laboratory mills is still promising. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the laboratory mills market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the laboratory mills market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 26 percent of global sales coming from this region. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of laboratory mills is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of laboratory mills and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Laboratory Mills is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Laboratory Mills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NETZSCH

RETSCH

Foss Analytical

IKA

NIPPON COKE&ENGINEERING

Buhler

Buehler

Eriez

Brabender

Perten

SP Scienceware

Fitzpatrick

ROOT

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Fritsch

Ortoalresa

Anton Paar

SIEHE

Malvern Panalytical

SIEBTECHNIK GMBH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Ball Mill, Disc Mill, Rotor Mill, Cutting Mill, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Bio and Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laboratory Mills product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laboratory Mills, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laboratory Mills in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Laboratory Mills competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laboratory Mills breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Laboratory Mills market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laboratory Mills sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

