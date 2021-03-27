Betaine Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

The exclusive report on Betaine Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Betaine Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Leading Betaine Market Players:

AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY

AMINO GMBH

BASF SE

I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

KAO CORPORATION

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

SOLVAY

STEPAN COMPANY

WEIFANG (SHANGHAI) SUNWIN CHEMICALS CO LTD

The Betaine Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Betaine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Betaine with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Betaine Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Betaine Market at global, regional and country level.

The global betaine market by form has been segmented into betaine anhydrous, cocamidopropyl betaine and others. The cocamidopropyl betaine segment accounted for the largest share in the global betaine market. Synthetic betaine is largely used as a functional alternative in broiler nutrition. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine.

