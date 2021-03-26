Savory Ingredients Market 2020 Top Companies- Ajinomoto, Koninklijke, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Diana and more…

Savory Ingredients Market



The savory ingredients are nothing but flavor enhancers which consists of properties that alter the flavors of the food items without having the need to contribute the separate ones of their own. In the savory products such as frozen savory meals and snacks, the savory flavors act as an important ingredient during the manufacturing process. By using the savory ingredients, a pleasant aroma and taste are produced.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Savory Ingredients in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Savory Ingredients manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Koninklijke

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle

Diana Group

Givaudan

Symrise AG

Lesaffre Group

Senseint Technologies Corporation

Angelyeast

Vedan International

This report focuses on Savory Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Savory Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hydrolyzed Protein

Monosodium Glutamate

Soy Sauce Powder

Yeast Extracts

Others

Segment by Application

Feed

Food



