Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2019 – 2024

Spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822562

Scope of the Report:

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

The global Spare Parts Logistics market is valued at 42900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 46100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Spare Parts Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Spare Parts Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Spare Parts Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Inland Freight

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive, Industrial Sector, Technology Industry, Electronics, Others

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald