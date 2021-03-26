Global Panoramic Sunroof Market 2019 – 2024

Panoramic sunroof is a large sunroof that covers the entire roof of a vehicle, or the vast majority of it. It is significantly larger than a traditional sunroof, and may be tinted or clear.

Panoramic roof systems are a new type of large or multi-panel moon-roof, which offer openings above both the front and rear seats and may be operable or fixed glass panels. Large operable openings are often accomplished with top-slider (tracks in the top of the roof) or spoiler type mechanisms.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive panoramic sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2017, the global production of automotive panoramic sunroof reaches nearly 12 million units; the CAGR of global automotive panoramic sunroof market is around 19.67% during the last several years. The automotive panoramic sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2017, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 41.62% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 80% of global automotive panoramic sunroof consumption in 2017. With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

The worldwide market for Panoramic Sunroof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 5900 million US$ in 2024, from 2940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Panoramic Sunroof in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

CIE Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Mobitech

DONGHEE

Wanchao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Multi-Panel Sunroof, Single Panel Sunroof

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Sedan & Hatchback, SUV, Others

