Global Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) Market 2019 – 2024

Audiometer is a device used to evaluate hearing loss during an audiology test. Usually, it is an individual piece of hardware that delivers pure tones of controlled intensity to one ear at a time, to which a patient responds when they can hear the tone. Many modern devices can either be used alone or connected to a computer and integrated with hearing conservation databases.

Scope of the Report:

A medical audiometer typically transmits recorded sounds such as pure tones or speech to the headphones of the test subject at varying frequencies and intensities, and records the subject’s responses to produce an audiogram of threshold sensitivity, or speech understanding profile. Audiometer is commonly used in diagnose, screening, clinical.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe. The major players cover William Demant, Otometrics, RION, Inventis, Welch Allyn, Benson Medical Instruments, Auditdata, Micro-DSP, LISOUND, Beijing Beier and etc.

North America (with a revenue market share 42% in 2017), especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Audiometers. Followed with Europe (with a revenue market share 26% in 2017) and Europe is expected to retain a good growth rate during the next five years due to stable growth in downstream industries. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

4 All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

William Demant

Otometrics

RION

Inventis

Welch Allyn

Benson Medical Instruments

Auditdata

Micro-DSP

LISOUND

Beijing Beier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Stand-alone Audiometer, Hybrid Audiometer, PC-Based Audiometer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Diagnose, Screening, Clinical

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

