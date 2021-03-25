Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2019 – 2024

Water Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.

Scope of the Report:

Water soluble fertilizers industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA water soluble fertilizers industry. The main players are ICL Specialty Fertilizers, SQM, National Liquid Fertilizer, Plant Marvel and Miller Chemical & Fertilizer. The USA sales of water soluble fertilizers will increase to 1048 K MT in 2018 from 962.2 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.72%.

Water soluble fertilizers has several types, which include water-soluble NPK, potassium nitrate, potassium sulphate, ammonium phosphates, calcium nitrate, etc. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of water soluble fertilizers, the downstream application industries will need more water soluble fertilizers products. So, water soluble fertilizers have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for water soluble fertilizers are base fertilizer, potash, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of water soluble fertilizers. The production cost of water soluble fertilizers is also an important factor which could impact the price of water soluble fertilizers. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Water Soluble Fertilizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Soluble Fertilizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

