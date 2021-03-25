Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market 2019 – 2024

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.

Scope of the Report:

The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption volume was 3056 M Watts in 2017 and is expected to reach 3556 M Watts in 2018 and 11411 M Watts in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (60.50%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and China. The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) are mainly used by Residential and Commercial Application. The dominated application of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Residential.

There are major two kinds of the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE),includes Power Optimizer and Microinverter. The sales market share of Power Optimizer is 63.17% in 2017. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Solar Edge

Enphase

Tigo/SMA

APSystems

i-Energy Co.,Ltd.

Lead Solar

Chilicon

BM Solar

Sparq

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Power Optimizer, Microinverter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Residential, Commercial

