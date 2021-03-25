Global Flow Chemistry Market 2019 – 2024 | By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

Flow Chemistry, two or more reagents are continuously pumped into a flow-reactor, where they mix and subsequently react under thermal control. Flow Chemistry has some major advantages. Mixing can be achieved within seconds and reaction temperature can raised above the solvent’s boiling point, resulting in faster reactions. Flow Chemistry enables excellent reaction selectivity. The rapid diffusion mixing avoids the issues found in batch reactors. The high surface area to volume ratio (1000x greater than a batch reactor) enables almost instantaneous heating or cooling and therefore ultimate temperature control, resulting in cleaner products.

Scope of the Report:

The Flow Chemistry market is driven by rising demand in sustainable equipments, energy savings devices as well by safe and flexible processes. The continuous demand for flow devices caters to wide range of applications in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. The market is estimated at $49.48 million in 2013 and expected to reach $154.19 million by 2023 growing at CAGR of 12.68%. The major devices discussed in the report are Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactors (PFR), Micro Reactor Systems (MRT), Microwave systems and others.

The worldwide market for Flow Chemistry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flow Chemistry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactors (PFR), Micro Reactor Systems (MRT), Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Chemical industry, Pharmaceutical, Academic & Research, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flow Chemistry product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flow Chemistry, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flow Chemistry in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flow Chemistry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flow Chemistry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flow Chemistry market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flow Chemistry sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

