Cartesian Gantry Rectilinear Industrial Robots Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2016-2021

Cartesian robots, also called rectilinear or gantry robots, provide quick and accurate solutions for several different industrial applications. The recent years have seen a much higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Cartesian industrial robots than the worldwide average economic growth rate, and the trend will remain in the coming years up to 2021.

Cartesian/Gantry/Rectilinear Industrial Robots: Global Market 2016-2021 examines the worldwide market of Cartesian robotics through a comprehensive review and analysis of reliable information sources.

In addition to the outline of market environments in the world, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, the major industrial players/vendors, end-users, geographical landscape, and market forces. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2021 period.

Rising demand for Cartesian robots in various industrial manufactures is expected to drive the market growth continuously over the coming years.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

Worldwide Cartesian robot markets by end-user include Cartesian robotic applications in Automotive Industry, Electrical and Electronics Industry, Metal, Machinery, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, and other industrial sectors (Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics, Precision, Optics, etc.).

Automotive and electrical/electronics manufacture have been so far attracting the majority of new installations (~47% in 2015) while applications in non-automotive industrial manufactures are enjoying higher growth rates.

By region, the global Cartesian robots markets are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). This report also provides specific analysis and forecast for Cartesian robots market in important countries such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico over the 2014-2021 duration.

Asia-Pacific region leads the global Cartesian industrial robots market in terms of unit shipment as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region.

APAC also holds the strongest growth potential for the future Cartesian robots market with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the driving engines for the growth.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Adept Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Machine

Denso Wave

Seiko Epson

Omron

Staubli International

The market data and forecast trends are highlighted by 4 tables and 55 figures. Current competitive scenario and latest news about major Cartesian robots are included. The global leading vendors of Cartesian robots are studied and profiled.

Table of Contents :

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Global Cartesian Robot Market by End-user

