Global Synthetic Fabrics Market 2019 – 2024

Synthetic fabrics are textiles made from man-made rather than natural fibers. Examples of synthetic fabrics include polyester, acrylic, nylon, rayon, acetate, spandex, latex, Orlon and Kevlar. Synthetic (chemically produced) fabrics are made by joining monomers into polymers, through a process called polymerization.

Scope of the Report:

The synthetic fabric market is expected to be driven by its high demand in fashion & apparel industry and high growth rate of construction and automotive industries, especially in emerging economies,. However, environmental concerns and threat from natural substitutes may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, R&D activities on conductive textiles and nanotechnology in textiles are expected to provide potential growth opportunities.

The global synthetic fabric market is segmented based on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into acetate fabric, acrylic fabric, chiffon fabric, denim fabric, georgette fabric, nylon fabric, polyester fabric, rayon fabric, spandex fabric, viscose fabric, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into construction, automotive, healthcare, apparel, household, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million US$ in 2024, from 16000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Synthetic Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

