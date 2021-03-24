Global PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay Market 2019 – 2024

PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay is a component that transfers electrical signals between two isolated circuits by using light. A PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay is a semiconductor relay with an LED as an input and MOSFET as an output. It is used in various fields to improve device reliability and reduce size.

Scope of the Report:

Worldwide, Test Measurement & Telecommunication Industry was the largest consumer of PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay, which is responsible for about 39.83 percent of PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay consumption in 2017. The remaining 60.17 percent was consumed for EV & Power Storage System, Medical & Military, and Industrial & Security Device among others.

The worldwide market for PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

OMRON

Toshiba

NEC

IXYS

BRIGHT TOWARD

COSMO Electronics

Okita Works

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Above 20 V and Below 80 V, Above 100 V and Below 200 V, Above 200 V and Below 350 V, Above 350 V

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: EV & Power Storage System, Test Measurement & Telecommunication, Medical & Military, Industrial & Security Device, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PhotoMOS Optically Isolated Relay sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

