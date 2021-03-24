Global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet Market 2019 – 2024

Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet, also called soft gasket, is a term used when referring to a gasket material that is easily compressed under a low bolt load. This term has been used to distinguish the difference from a metallic gasket. A soft gasket material can be selected from a large variety of rubbers and compressed non-asbestos sheet products, PTFE, flexible graphite and high temperature sheet, etc. Soft gaskets are used in a wide range of applications from pipe flange, heat exchanger, compressor and bonnet valve gaskets, to name just a few.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet. Increasing of machinery fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like The Flexitallic Group, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 25.97% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet industry because of their lowest cost of raw material and labor.

The consumption volume of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet is still promising. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 27 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

6. Although the market competition of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 4150 million US$ in 2024, from 3580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Non-Metallic Gasket Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers: Compressed Fiber, Non-Asbestos, PTFE, Graphite, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive, General Equipment, Electrical Equipment, Others

