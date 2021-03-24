Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Market 2019 – 2024

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822915

Scope of the Report:

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs. The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.

China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers and consumers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share may increase to about 36% in 2017 from 34% in 2012, and China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years.

Murata, Samsung Electro (SEMCO), TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG are the leading suppliers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up before 2000, Fenghua, EYANG are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The leading Companies in China is usually foreign investment from Japan, Korea and Taiwan. The worldwide market for Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 8330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Consumer Electronics

Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defence, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald