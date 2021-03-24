Cryotherapy Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2018 to 2027

Cryotherapy is used for reducing or managing pain by freezing the localized affected area. Cryotherapy is also used to treat localized cancers such as prostate cancer. Cryotherapy can be administered to either just affected area or the whole body. Localized cryotherapy is delivered via ice packs, coolant sprays, ice massage, ice baths, and through probes. Athletes, sportsmen, and others have been using cryotherapy to treat orthopedic injuries, and numb pain.

The market for cryotherapy is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases & cancer, growing awareness of cryotherapy among fitness & beauty enthusiasts, increasing demand for minimally invasive/non-invasive procedures. Furthermore, ‘whole body cryotherapy’ that can treat conditions such as asthma, anxiety, rheumatoid arthritis, weight loss among various other conditions likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

ZIMMER MEDIZINSYSTEME GMBH

Impact Cryotherapy.

CryoConcepts LP

MEDTRONIC

METRUM CRYOFLEX

Brymill Cryogenic Systems.

KRIOSYSTEM Life

Galil Medical Inc

ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH

CooperSurgical

The global cryotherapy market segment is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment is segmented as cryosurgery devices, localized cryotherapy devices and cryosaunas. The application segment is classified as cardiology, oncology, dermatology, pain management and others. The end user segment includes hospitals, cryotherapy centers and others.

Cryotherapy Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Cryotherapy Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

