Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

A recent report on global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market has been analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment is expected to increase during the forecast period with the increasing incidence of strokes, technically advanced techniques, and successful results through treatment surgeries.

Technological advancement and constant efforts made by leading companies are providing improved treatments for people suffering from ischemic stroke. The companies contributing significantly in the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market are Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Covidien plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Penumbra, Inc.

As per the analysis done by TMR, the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market is estimated to achieve US$ 1.9 bn by the end of the forecast period. The availability of advanced medical equipment and developing treatment facilities have backed the dominance of North America followed by Europe. Increasing number of the geriatric population mainly in North America and Europe have expanded the need for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment in these regions. The market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market segmented into six categories based on diagnosis type, among which CTs is expected to dominate the overall market.

Increased Usage of Advanced Surgical Devices to Treat Ischemic Stroke Fuels Demand

Ischemic stroke occurs when the supply of the blood is insufficient due to which brain cell dies and brain functions inappropriately. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke. Technological advancements in surgical devices to treat acute ischemic stroke have fueled the demand for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population, higher spending on healthcare facilities and use of minimally invasive procedures have also boosted the demand for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market globally. Additionally, the growing consumption of tobacco, high blood cholesterol, obesity are some of the significant factors increasing ischemic strokes. However, excessive use of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke is projected to hamper the global market growth of surgery for an acute stroke.

Digital Technology to Surge the Demand for Ischemic Stroke Treatment

Launch of novel therapeutics and recent innovations aimed at improving treatment devices are boosting the market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Additionally, government initiatives have sustained the growth of the market mainly in developed economies. The advancement in treatment technology of acute ischemic stroke has introduced desmoteplase; a next generation thrombolytic will boost the market in coming years. Desmoteplase is a major contribution to treat acute ischemic stroke. Furthermore, the presence of e-prescription, e-medical, and telemedicine will also raise the demand for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment during the forecast period.

The market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market can be hindered with long and strenuous clinical trials, which includes long testing hours after drug intake and ill-managed selection of patients for trails.

