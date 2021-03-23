Saponins Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Saponins Market – Introduction

Saponins are chemical compounds that are naturally found in plants like several edible legumes and derive their name from the property of making soap-like foam in aqueous solutions. The concentration of saponins in these plants is in such smaller volumes that its daily intake remains non-toxic to mammals. Traditionally, saponins have found industrial as well as commercial applications such as in steroid hormone production in the pharmaceutical industry, as food additives and as ingredients in fire extinguisher, photographic emulsion and in denatured alcohol.

Saponins Market Trends

While the gluten-free trend has led manufacturers in the saponins market to practice the removal of saponin from different gluten-free products, saponins’ insecticidal property is extensively under study for its application in modern agriculture and horticulture. Buoyancy in the agriculture and pharmaceutical industries is likely to fuel demand for saponins with the industries seeking favorable alternatives. These factors are likely to influence the saponins market over the course of the forecast period.

Saponins Market – Notable Developments

Key players in saponins market include Laozhiqing Group, Yunan Notoginseng, Hubei Jusheng Technology, Yongxin Youxiang, Tianmao, Fusong Nature, Weihe Pharma, Yunnan Baiyao Group, Zhongheng Group, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Hongjiu Biotech, Indena, Jilin Changqing Ginseng, Fanzhi Group, Jike Biotech Group, Sabinsa, SKBioland, and Fuji Oil Group among others.

In December 2018, Croda International signed an agreement to acquire Brenntag Biosector with an investment of 72 million euros. Brenntag Biosector is a leading manufacturer of innovative saponin-based adjuvants.

In September 2018, Novavax, Inc. announced the initiation of the company’s phase 2 clinical trial of quadrivalent NanoFlu formulations which contains the company’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

Saponins Market Dynamics

Demand for Diosgenin Continues in the Saponins Market

Among different types of saponins, demand for diosgenin in the pharmaceutical industry is gaining traction in the saponins market owing to its extensive use as a precursor. Diosgenin is a widely known saponin with therapeutic value and is also known as the most bioactive component found in fenugreek. Surveys suggest that diosgenin is used as a precursor in the chemical synthesis of over 60% of the progesterone, cortisone, pregnenolone, and other steroids. Plant species such as Trigonella, Dioscorea, Smilax and Costus are common sources of diosgenin. Owing to its natural origin and several health benefits, industrially, diosgenin is a highly important chemical compound. As most of the corticosteroids and sex hormones are produced from natural precursors such as diosgenin in a semisynthetic fashion, demand for diosgenin in the field of drug development is likely to escalate during the forecast period. These factors are influencing the saponins market.

Saponins Market: Adoption in Agriculture and Horticulture Growing

Saponins derived from different plants are also known as an active pesticide ingredient. Saponins extracted from the plant of Chenopodium quinoa are actively used into tomato seedling before transplant and to seeds of beans and cereals prior to planting. These traditional treatments are known to protect seeds and tomato plants by providing anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral protection. In addition, there are several research studies underway to develop saponin-based alternative insecticides in a bid to prevent declining yield and prevent crop loss naturally. This has led to increased utilization of saponins in agriculture and horticulture in the form of integration of saponins in integrated pest management (IPM) programs. These broader factors are likely to play a role in the growth of the saponins market over the course of the forecast period.

Increased Production of Saponin-free Food Variants to Impede Saponin Application

With the increasing penetration of the gluten-free trend, food manufacturers are also eyeing on production methods to remove saponin which is found in seed coat and is responsible for the bitter taste. In particular, quinoa flour manufacturers have introduced a gluten-free variant that is also saponin-free. As the demand for gluten-free products is likely to rise globally and not restricted to medical reasons. Especially, the millennial population is highly likely to witness an increasing preference for gluten-free food variant in the coming years.

Development of saponin-free strains of quinoa remains a hot topic of discussion among experts – that the process of saponin removal has led to the declined yield as well as marketing of the crop. Also, observation of the Ecologists suggests that bitter taste of saponin might prevent pest predation, hence, saponin-removal can lead to increased utilization of insecticides. The saponins market is likely to be influenced by these factors.

