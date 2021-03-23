Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecast to 2026

Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market is valued at 274.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 350.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026

Fire Retardant Treated Wood (FRTW) is wood impregnated with chemicals during manufacture that, when tested, has a flame spread index of 25 or less and no evidence of significant progressive combustion when the test is continued for an additional 20 minutes. In short, FRTW does not support combustion and its burning rate is limited when flame is applied. However, FRTW is still considered combustible.

Hoover Treated Wood Products was the world’s biggest manufacturer in the Fire Retardant Treated Wood industry, accounted for 16% revenue market share of the global market, followed by Lonza, Koppers, Foreco, Flameproof Companies, Viance, Mets Wood, Shuyang Sen Qiya.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 53% of the global total. America was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018.

GLOBAL FIRE RETARDANT TREATED WOOD MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Flame Spread 5-15(Including 15)

Flame Spread 15-25

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market is segmented into:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

– Quantitative market information and forecast for the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Fire Retardant Treated Wood to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE GLOBAL FIRE RETARDANT TREATED WOOD MARKET:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026? What are the key factors driving the Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in the Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market

Finally, Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Fire Retardant Treated Wood industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

