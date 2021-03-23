Cocoa Infusion Market – Revolutionary Trends 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Cocoa infusion is useful for providing flavor, taste, and texture to food, in addition to functional and nutritional benefits. Cocoa butter, liquor, and powder are some of the major ingredients used for manufacturing of chocolates. The demand for cocoa infusion is high in confectionery, bakery, food supplements, chocolate based beverages and various other food products. Demand for cocoa infusion can be attributed to its health benefits. It helps in reducing hypertension, improves heart health, provides protection against sunburn, is an antioxidant and also helps in regulating the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. The demand for cocoa butter is rising in the manufacturing of skin care products. The cocoa infusion market has significant end-use potential in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The ability to process and use chocolate in different ways can result in the cocoa infusion market’s development all throughout the forecast period.

Versatile Applications of Cocoa Infusion is Expected to Bolster the Market Growth

The market for cocoa infusion is expected to have strong growth over the forecast period. The market for cocoa infusion is mainly driven by its increasing demand for use of chocolate around the world. There is an increase in demand for chocolate coated products such as chocolate coated nuts, biscuits, bars, various fruits and dry fruits, wafers, ice-cream and others. Cocoa liquor is a pure form of chocolate which is a mixture of cocoa powder and cocoa butter. It is an important raw material for manufacturing milk chocolate and dark chocolate which are high in demand because of its health benefits. Moreover is also used in chocolate drinks such as hot chocolate, bakery products, desserts, and ice cream. It is also used in making flavored oral nutritional supplements. Cocoa butter has its wide applications in cosmetics as it is used for developing skin care products such as creams, lotions and lip balm as it improves blood flow in skin, skin appearance, minimize the appearance of stretch marks, promote healing of rashes, slow aging of the skin and gives protection against UV ray. The boundless use of cocoa infusion is the chief driver for the global market.

Cocoa Infusion Market: Key Players

The key players operating in cocoa infusion market are Agro Traders Ltd., Bean & Co., Hotel Chocolat Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., The Hershey Company, Puratos Group, Cémoi, Mars, Incorporated, Blommer Chocolate Company, Cargill Incorporated, Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. Carlyle Cocoa, Jindal Cocoa and United Cocoa Processor, The Barry Callebaut Group, Organic Commodity Products Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ferrero S.P.A., Kraft Foods Inc., Dutch Cocoa B.V., Wilbur Chocolate Company Inc.

Cocoa Infusion Market Opportunities

The cocoa infusion market has been rising since the past decade. It is expected to witness the increase in demand in nutraceutical and food supplement as chocolate is the most common flavor for a protein shake, nutritional bars, drinks mix and other snacks and nutraceutical products. Cocoa infused products are in high demand which in the result is increasing the production of cocoa beans. Cocoa is an important cash crop for farmers in regions such as Africa, East Asia and Latin America which provides livelihood to millions of people. In these regions, there are various research studies going on to improve the quality and production of cocoa. There is a hike in the use of organic chocolate in North America and Europe regions as people nowadays are turning more to use of natural and organic products due to an increase in food safety concerns. The manufacturers are expected to come up with more innovative chocolate and cocoa infusion products for the cocoa infusion market to grow positive during the forecast period.

