Spinal Surgery Devices Market To Phenomenally Drive The Global Landscape by 2027 | Alphatec Spine, Depuy Synthes Spine, Globus Medical

Pune, January 14,2020 –

Spinal fusion or spondylodesis is a neurosurgical or orthopedic surgical technique that joins two or more vertebrae, and it can be performed at any level in the spine and prevents any movement between the fused vertebrae. Spinal fusion is commonly performed to relieve the pain and pressure on the spinal cord. Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion is a surgery used to treat disc problems in the lower back. Fusion locks together two or more bones to stop painful motion and relieve pinched nerves. Through small, minimally invasive incisions in the back, the disc is removed.

The spinal surgery devices market is anticipated to grow in the market by increasing the adoption rate of minimally invasive spinal surgeries, increasing technological advancements in spinal surgery, and increasing incidences of obesity and degenerative spinal conditions. Furthermore, with the growing geriatric population, the number of people suffering from lower back pain and other degenerative spinal conditions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Alphatec Spine Inc., 2. Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), 3. Globus Medical Inc., 4. Joimax GmbH, 5. Medtronic PLC, 6. Nuvasive Inc., 7. Orthofix Holdings Inc., 8. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, 9. Styker Corporation, 10. Zimmer Holdings Inc.

The “Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Spinal Surgery Devices market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Spinal Surgery Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Spinal Surgery Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The spinal surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of device type. Based on device type the market is segmented as spinal decompression, spinal fusion, fracture repair devices, arthroplasty devices and non-fusion devices. Further, on the basis of spinal decompression the market is categorized as corpectomy, discectomy, facetectomy, foraminotomy, and laminotomy. Further, on the basis of spinal fusion the market is categorized as cervical fusion, interbody fusion, thoracolumbar fusion and other spinal fusions.

The report analyzes factors affecting Spinal Surgery Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Spinal Surgery Devices market in these regions.

