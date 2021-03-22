Silent Heart attack Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – AstraZeneca, Bionet, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co, Midmark, Pfizer

Sameer Joshi

A silent heart attack is a heart attack that does not have evident symptoms like chest pain, breath shortness, cold sweats, etc. that come without knowledge of the person. In medical terms, a silent heart attack is referred to as silent ischemia (lack of oxygen) to the heart. Silent heart attack can be prevented by regular checking of blood pressure & cholesterol level, saying no to smoking & daily exercise.

The silent heart attack market is anticipated to grow and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. However, a limited number of trained personnel have restrained the growth of the market. Also, the high cost of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and increasing demand for diagnostic devices for cardiovascular diseases.

1. AstraZeneca plc, 2. Bionet, 3. Koninklijke Philips N.V., 4. Merck & Co., 5. Midmark Corporation, 6. Pfizer, 7. Schiller AG, 8. Siemens, 9. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, 10. Welch Allyn

The “Global Silent Heart attack Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Silent Heart attack market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Silent Heart attack market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Silent Heart attack market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The silent heart attack market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, indication and by end user. Based on diagnosis the market is segmented as cardiac computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, blood tests and others. On the basis of indication the market is categorized as medications, coronary angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Silent Heart attack market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Silent Heart attack market in these regions.

