Orthopedic Devices Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2024|Medtronic, Touch Bionics Inc. and Touch Bionics Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, NuVasive, Inc.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market accounted to USD 14.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This orthopedic devices market analysis report considers various factors that have great effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the healthcare industry. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The orthopedic devices market analysis report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for healthcare industry.

Some of the major players operating in global orthopedic devices market are

Zimmer Biomet,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

APATECH LTD.,

ArthroCare Corporation,

Medtronic,

Touch Bionics Inc. and Touch Bionics Limited,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Stryker, NuVasive, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew,

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopedic Devices Market

The global orthopedic devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Devices Market

Product

(Accessories, Surgical Devices {Drill Guide, Guide Tubes, Implant Holder, Custom Clamps, Distracters, Screw Drivers}),

Devices

(Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices, Dental Orthopedic Devices, Sports Injuries, Extremities and Trauma Orthopedic Devices),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Home Care Settings, Others)

Major market drivers and restraints:

Technological advancements

Increasing Geriatric Population

Lack in established clinical records and strict regulations

Higher treatment costs

Shortage Of Skilled Professionals

