Global Oxytocic Pharmaceutical Market Analysis 2024 with Top Companies Profile like Pfizer, Ferring, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. among others.

Oxytocic pharmaceutical market accounted to USD 5.06 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is dominated by Fresenius Kaci, App Pharmaceuticals LLC, Biofutura, Abbott laboratories, JHP Pharmaceuticals LLC Baxter Healthcare, Pfizer, Ferring, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. among others.

Increasing number of caesarian procedures

Increasing incidence of preterm births and the rising rates of labor induction

Rising cases of pregnancy-related complications

Expansion of the health care and pharmaceutical industries

Side effects related to oxytocic drugs

By treatment type, the market for Oxytocic pharmaceutical is segmented into Pre-eclampsia/Eclampsia, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Others.

By product type, the Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is segmented into Abortion Induced Incomplete, Inevitable Abortion, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Labor Induction, and Labor Arrest.

By end user, the Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, and Maternity Center. On the basis of geography, Oxytocic pharmaceutical market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The Oxytocic pharmaceutical market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Oxytocic pharmaceutical market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

