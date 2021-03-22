Global Ice Maker Market 2019 – 2024

Ice Maker is a kind of machine which produces ice from water. Ice machine may refer to either a consumer device for making ice, found inside a home freezer; a stand-alone appliance for making ice, or an industrial machine for making ice on a large scale. The term “ice machine” usually refers to the stand-alone appliance.

There are many ice maker manufacturers in the world, some high-end ice maker products are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, China, Japan, etc. There are also some ice maker manufacturers in other regions, but the scales of ice maker companies is relative small, and the products are inferior to foreign ice maker products.

As the technology of ice maker is relatively mature and the downstream market is large, so now there are quite a lot of enterprises was in the ice maker market. Currently the production of ice maker is concentrated. The ice maker was mainly produced in Europe and United States, their products are famous for their quality and performance, so they are welcomed by the world. The ice maker produced in China is famous for their lower price than European products. Although sales of ice maker brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the ice maker field hastily.

The worldwide market for Ice Maker is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 3080 million US$ in 2024, from 2220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ice Maker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hoshizaki

Manitowoc

Scotsman

Klinda

Ice-O-Matic

Follett

Cornelius

GEA

Brema Ice Makers

Snowsman

North Star

Electrolux

GRANT ICE SYSTEMS

MAJA

Ice Man

KTI

Iberna

ICESTA

Snooker

KOLD-DRAFT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Ice Only, Ice and Water Dispenser, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Food Processing, Entertainment, Food Retail, Mining Industry, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ice Maker product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ice Maker, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ice Maker in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ice Maker competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ice Maker breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ice Maker market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ice Maker sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

