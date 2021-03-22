Global Hot-Work Die Steels Market 2019 – 2024 | By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

Hot stamping is a forming process that combines the forming and heat treatment of sheet metal parts in single step. This process aim to meet the demand for manufacturing automotive c onstruction parts from ultra high-strength steel. Therefore hot0work die steel is the product of this kind of process.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Hot-Work Die Steels market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Hot-Work Die Steels in 2016. In the industry, Voestalpine profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Daido Steel and Hitachi Metals ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.77%, 7.37% and 7.14% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Hot-Work Die Steels, including Hammer Forging Die, Hot Extrusion Die and Die casting Die. And Hot Extrusion Die is the main type for Hot-Work Die Steels, and the Hot Extrusion Die reached a sales revenue of approximately 2329.70 M USD in 2016, with 55.53% of global sales revenue. Hot-Work Die Steels technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Hot-Work Die Steels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 5180 million US$ in 2024, from 4350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hot-Work Die Steels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

