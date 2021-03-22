Global Heparin Sodium Market 2019 – 2024

Heparin sodium is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. Heparin is used to treat and prevent blood clots in the veins, arteries, or lung. It is also used before surgery to reduce the risk of blood clots.

Scope of the Report:

Europe heparin sodium market is occupied by local suppliers and Chinese manufacturers. Currently, there are many heparin sodium products producing companies in the Europe heparin sodium industry. The main market players are Shenzhen Hepalink, Nanjing King-friend, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Pharma Action, Opocrin and Bioibrica. The Europe sales of heparin sodium will increase to 72006 Kg in 2017 from 66667 Kg in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.56%.

The Europe consumption value of heparin sodium decreases with the 11.04% average growth rate. France and Germany are the main consumption regions. In 2016, these two regions occupied 58.34% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Heparin sodium production methods include salt solution method and enzyme extraction method. With medical effect of heparin sodium, the downstream application industries will need more heparin sodium products. So, heparin sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance heparin sodium through improving technology.

The major raw materials for heparin sodium products are fresh intestine, pancreatic enzymes, ion exchange resin, preservative other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of heparin sodium. The production cost of heparin sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of heparin sodium. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Heparin Sodium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Heparin Sodium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Shenzhen Hepalink

Nanjing King-friend

Dongcheng Biochemicals

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Changshan Biochemical

Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical

Xinbai Pharmaceuticals

SPL

Bioibrica

Baxter

Opocrin

Aspen Oss

Pharma Action

Pfizer

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism, Complications of Pregnancy, Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter, Other

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald