Global Digital Valve Positioner Market 2019 – 2024

There are three types of positioners: Pneumatic positioners. These devices receives a pneumatic (air) signal from the controller and output a pneumatic signal to the actuator. Analog, or electro-pneumatic, positioners. Here, the input signal is electrical, rather than pneumatic. Digital, or smart, positioners. These positioners also receive an electrical signal, but it’s digital as opposed to analog.

Scope of the Report:

The main reason digital positioners are popular is that they can do much more than just control the position of the valve. The newest positioners on the market can also collect data about the valve to automatically alert users about how the valve and its assembly are performing, and even aid in diagnostics and maintenance.

Although Production of Digital Valve Positioner brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Digital Valve Positioner field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for Digital Valve Positioner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1720 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digital Valve Positioner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

