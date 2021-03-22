Global Construction Robots Market 2019 – 2024

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822905

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The worldwide market for Construction Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Construction Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita Corporation (Japan)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Demolition Robots, Building Robots, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Metallurgical Industry, Construction and Cement, Mining, Emergency Rescue

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Construction Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Construction Robots in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Construction Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Construction Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Construction Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald