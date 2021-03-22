Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drug Market 2019 – 2024

Bacterial Vaginosis Drug is used for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), which also known as vaginal bacteriosis or Gardnerella vaginitis, a disease of the vagina caused by excessive bacteria.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of bacterial vaginosis drug includes Rx and OTC, and the proportion of OTC in 2016 is about 72%.

Bacterial vaginosis drug is widely sold in hospital, pharmacy and other field. The most proportion of bacterial vaginosis drug is sold in pharmacy, and the revenue in 2016 is about 423 M USD. USA region is the largest supplier of bacterial vaginosis drug, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2016.

USA and Europe are the largest consumption places, with the consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Market competition is intense. Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, Piramal, Abbott, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Bacterial Vaginosis Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bacterial Vaginosis Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

Pfizer

Sanofi

Piramal

Abbott

Galderma

Mission

Alkem

Xiuzheng

Teva

Perrigo

West-Ward

HPGC

Yunnan Baiyao

Starpharma

Novel

Edenvridge

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Rx, OTC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Pharmacy, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bacterial Vaginosis Drug product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bacterial Vaginosis Drug in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bacterial Vaginosis Drug competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bacterial Vaginosis Drug breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Bacterial Vaginosis Drug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bacterial Vaginosis Drug sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

