Driving Footwear Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Driving Footwear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global driving footwear market is expected to reach US$ 3,087.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 19,259.9 ‘000 units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026. Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in the global driving footwear market in 2017.The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The driving footwear market in North America holds the second largest share in the global driving footwear market and is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. Driving boots hold the highest market share in North America among different types of driving footwear. Driving sneakers are seeing increasing demand and their growth is expected during the forecast period. The online driving footwear market is expected to grow faster than the offline driving footwear market.

In 2018, the population in North America reached 494.4 million, of which about 40.0% is aged between 25-54 years. These are the major purchasers of online driving footwear. In 2018, internet penetration in North America reached 90.0% of the population. The U.S. holds the lion’s share in the North America driving footwear market, with a share of more than 80.0% expected by the end of the forecast period. As per Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), footwear is one of the most purchased items in the U.S. Per capita footwear consumption in the U.S. is seven pairs of shoes. The U.S. is one of the largest importers of footwear in the world. Almost all the footwear used in the U.S. is imported. As per current data from FDRA, 2.39 billion footwear pairs sold in the U.S. are imported and only 25 million footwear pairs are U.S. made.

In the motorsports category, Formula One, owned by Formula One Group is one of the most popular motor racing sports globally. In the U.S., Formula One racing is expected to grow in popularity after U.S. based Liberty Media Corporation (LMC) acquired Formula One auto racing in January 2017. In 2016, consumers in the U.S. spent US$ 56 billion to attend sporting events and the spending is expected to grow in future.

Formula One Group expects increased revenue for Formula One sports from ticket sales, advertising, and sponsorship in the U.S. in future. Asia Pacific countries are also seeing rising popularity of Formula One. Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi is expected to hold Formula One races for the first time from 2020. All these factors present a huge opportunity for growth of the driving footwear market in the U.S. and Vietnam. Thus, increasing penetration of motorsports in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to increase the demand for driving footwear.

