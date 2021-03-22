3D Rendering Services Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

3D rendering, which is a two dimensional representation of 3D wireframe model, has significantly increased in the past years due to increasing applications across diverse industries. 3D rendering is largely used in the construction industry where home makers provide a 3D model of an architecture and interior design plan to their customers. Media and entertainment industry vertical, especially gaming and film industries are trying to explore new channels of service delivery and are starting to showcase potential in the 3D rendering services market. Nowadays, outsourcing of 3D rendering services is gaining traction in the market due to various benefits offered such as availability of software & infrastructure, cost-effective pricing, superior quality, and superior technical resources. In this model, services such as work scoping, concept designing, creating 3D model, texturing & lighting, final rendering and delivery are provided by third party vendors.

The 3D rendering market presents significant demand for customized solutions. Thus, vendors are offering more innovative solutions or introducing updated versions of existing products with added features to help companies further reinforce their positions or achieve larger share in the overall market. This subsequently drives the 3D rendering services market. 3D rendering enables quick visualization and development and also helps to accelerate the overall process of image processing, animation, and graphic designing. Also, the process eliminates the need for any additional sophisticated modeling, thereby, significantly cutting down the expenses. These benefits of 3D rendering services are the key driver for their adoption across a number of industry verticals. Nowadays, 3D rendering is also offered as a service in the cloud, also known as Rendering-as-a-Service (RaaS), where the files are rendered in the cloud resources. Cloud deployment and services is the latest trend in the 3D rendering services market which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global 3D rendering services market can be segmented based on service type, end-use vertical, end-user and region. In terms of service type, the market can be classified into interior visualization, exterior visualization, modeling, animation, drawing and other related professional services. Based on end-user the market can be classified into manufacturers, designers, architects, and developers. In terms of end-use vertical, the 3D rendering services market can be categorized into manufacturing, construction, media and entertainment, healthcare and others. The construction industry is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global 3D rendering services market is expected to grow at a highest rate over the forecast period due to growing need for enhanced planning and designing and thus increasing usage of visualization and 3D rendering solutions by building information modeling (BIM) modelers, architects and designers.

Based on region, the global 3D rendering services market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America and Europe. North America dominates the market due to increasing adoption of advanced software products and related services in the construction industry. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share of the 3D rendering services market over the forecast period owing to the flourishing construction industry in region. In the countries such as India and China, construction industry is thriving owing to growing city infrastructure, and the rising number of construction projects in the fields such as hospitality, education, hinting at the vast window of opportunities for the 3D rendering services market.

Some of the key players operating in the global 3D rendering services market include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes, Luxion Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Chaos Group, Next Limit S.L, Corel Corporation, Act-3D B.V. (Lumion), and Siemens AG. These players are focusing on acquisitions and strategic collaborations to enhance their technical capabilities service offerings.

