Robotic Wheelchairs Market is to Reach US$ 6,073.9 Mn by 2026 | CAGR of 14.84 %

Transparency Market Research has published a new market research report titled ‘Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018– 2026.’ According to the report, the global robotic wheelchairs market is anticipated to reach US$ 6,073.9 Mn by 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.84 % from 2018 to 2026.

Based on drive type, the robotic wheelchairs market has been classified into rear wheel drive, front wheel drive, and mid-wheel drive. The front wheel drive robotic wheelchairs segment is expected to expand at a faster rate compared to the other two segments. Front wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are preferred for their ability of high kerb climbing and other functionalities, which offer short footprints and small turning circles.

Mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are preferred mostly in indoor settings. The mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs segment is expected to dominate the market as mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are very intuitive to operate. Increase in the number of aging and disabled people is expected to boost demand for robotic wheelchairs. In addition, increase in disposable income of consumers, rise in research & development, and rapid technological innovations in the industry are key factors fueling the growth of the robotic wheelchairs market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the robotic wheelchairs market has been categorized into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, owing to a rise in the adoption of robotic wheelchairs at airports, theatres, hospitals, tourist places, etc.. Based on distribution channel, the robotic wheelchairs market has been divided into online channel or offline channel. The online channel segment is expected to remain dominant, owing to significant distribution of robotic wheelchairs through e-commerce sites, company sites, direct sales channels, etc.

An increase in the usage of robotic wheelchairs can led to a sedentary lifestyle. End-user performing minimal physical activity owing to complete dependence on robotic wheelchairs may increase the problem of obesity and various health issues. Physical inactivity may increase the risks of certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases, anxiety, and depression. This factor is likely to hamper the usage of robotic wheelchairs by end-users.

