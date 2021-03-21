Outdoor Clothing Market is to Reach US$ 19,639.0 Mn by 2026 | CAGR of 5.6%

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Outdoor Clothing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global outdoor clothing market is expected to reach US$ 19,639.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 325,873‘000 units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of region, North America held the highest market share in the global outdoor clothing market in 2017.The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

In North America, the number of women buying outdoor clothing is more than men. North America has a favorable outdoor activities culture, which is increasing the participation of women in outdoor activities along with men.The men outdoor clothing market segment is growing at a faster rate than the women’s segment. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Similar to North America, in Europe, the proportion of women buying outdoor clothing is more than men. Women’s participation in outdoor activities is increasing in Europe due to cultural factors and tradition. In Europe, the market for men’s outdoor clothing is growing at a faster rate due to increasing participation of men in outdoor activities. Going out for outdoor activities is part of European culture and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. As of July 2018, in Germany, the number of men (15-64+ years) and women (15-64+ years) are 34,194,533 and 35,939,222 respectively, holding 42.5% and 44.7% population share. In 2018, participation in outdoor activities in Germany is pegged at 15.2% which is expected to increase to 17.9% by 2023. Rising outdoor activities in Germany is increasing the demand for outdoor clothing products.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global outdoor clothing market by segmenting it in terms of product type, consumer group, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the outdoor clothing market has been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others. Top wear outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into shirts & t-shirts and jackets & hoodies. Bottom wear outdoor clothing products are subcategorized into trousers, shorts, and leggings & tights. The others product category includes hand wear, head wear, gloves, warmers, etc. Based on consumer group, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The distribution channel of offline outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into large format stores, specialty stores, and individual retailers.

Globally, outdoor activity adoption is increasing among the rising millennial population, subsequently increasing the demand for outdoor clothing. Across the world, manufacturers of outdoor clothing have a good opportunity to expand in the unexplored markets for outdoor clothing made from natural fiber. This is evident from the recent acquisition of Icebreaker Holdings, Ltd. by VF Corporation in April 2018. Icebreaker Holding manufactures outdoor clothing made from merino wool. Similarly, Patagonia which manufactures outdoor clothing made from natural fibers is also expected to increase its revenue in future by manufacturing outdoor clothing products made from natural fibers.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald