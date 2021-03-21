New Study: Automotive Headliner (OE) Market is set to Expand at a CAGR of 3% During 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Automotive Headliner (OE) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global automotive headliner (OE) market is anticipated to surpass US$ 17 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR more than to 3% during the forecast period.

The headliner in the vehicle plays an important role and is used in incorporating sunroofs, lighting controls, video playbacks in vehicles. An automotive headliner enhances the soundproofing of the vehicle cabin and provides good acoustics. Consequently, vehicle owners add headliners in order to enhance the sound proofing and acoustics of their vehicles. Moreover, automotive headliner resist the heat in summer and prevent the temperature of the vehicle cabin from rising.

Manufacturers are currently integrating more cushioned liners in order to enhance the acoustics of the vehicle, thus demand for headliner materials is increasing consistently and is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and low interest rate vehicle loans have fueled the demand for premium vehicles, which in turn has prompted manufacturers to boost production by expanding their manufacturing capacities. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for headliners during the forecast period.

The thermoplastic headliner segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Usage of thermoplastics is high in passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Increase in demand for lightweight interiors is expected to fuel the demand for thermoplastic during the forecast period. In thermoplastics, primarily polypropylene, polyurethane and poly vinyl chloride type of plastics account for nearly 66% of the total high performance plastics utilized in vehicles. Thermoplastics offer high impact strength, attractive surface finish; they can be reused and easily molded or shaped by reheating.

Vehicle interior has been a key factor that generates considerable appeal among vehicle owners, as it enhance the comfort and ergonomics of the vehicle. Headliners play a major role in enhancing the esthetic appearance of the vehicle interiors. Changing lifestyle and demand for simple, convenient, and posh interiors are likely to propel the automotive headliner (OE) market at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

