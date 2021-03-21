New Report: Hub Motor Market for EVs to Surpass US$1 Bn by 2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Hub Motor Market for EVs – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global hub motor market for EVs is anticipated to surpass US$ 1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 50% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for light weighting of electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for hub motors of EVs. Integration of hub motors in a battery electric vehicle (BEV) eliminates the usage of various components such as engine, transmission box, intake manifold, drive shafts, tail pipes, and fuel tank. Hub motors help increase room space and offset the weight of electric batteries, thereby improving stability.

Automakers are investing significantly to develop electric vehicles due to increasingly stringent emission norms and rising consumer demands. Volkswagen is set to launch 20 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2020. Hub motors are robust and provide independent drive force to each wheel, thus improving safety with optimal torque distribution. Improvement of charging infrastructure is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, thus driving the hub motor market for EVs.

Request a PDF Sample of Hub Motor Market for [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38111

Demand for hub motors is considerably high in commercial vehicles as several electric bus manufacturers, such as BYD, Solaris Bus & Coach Company, Daimler AG, and Eletra, have successfully incorporated them. Europe and China have widely adopted electric buses fitted with hub motors, thereby contributing to the demand of hub motors in commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness high demand for hub motors during the forecast period, as Hyundai, Ford, Nissan-Renault, Volkswagen, and Mitsubishi have been testing integration of hub motors in electric passenger vehicles.

The less than 700 N-m segment is expected to dominate the hub motor market for EVs, as automakers are launching more number of electric vehicle models in compact and hatchback vehicles. Moreover, hub motors with less than 700 Nm toque capacity are expected to be sufficient for such vehicles. Therefore, the less than 700 Nm segment is expected to lead the market, in terms of volume. However, the more than 700 Nm segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR, owing to rise in demand for LCVs and SUVs.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald